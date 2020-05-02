Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 5,349,084 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 6,376,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

WPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In other Washington Prime Group news, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,138.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $358,940. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 521,790 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 193,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.