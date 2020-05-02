Watchman Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Watchman Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

NYSE T traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,837,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,772,684. The company has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

