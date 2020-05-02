Watchman Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Watchman Group Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet stock traded down $29.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,317.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,773. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,318.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

