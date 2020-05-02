Watchman Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. 13,854,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,769,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

