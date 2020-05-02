Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 117 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.50 on Friday, reaching $282.78. 8,485,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,434,947. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.06. The stock has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

