Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,027,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

