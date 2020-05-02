Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,832 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,887 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

NYSE EXC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.