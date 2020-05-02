Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after buying an additional 2,361,681 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,803.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,970,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,306,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,298,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.67. 1,327,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,783. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

