Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 7,794 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2,598.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.57. 999,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,698. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.