Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,834. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

