Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 196,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 72,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 78,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 117,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,984,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,700,674. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

