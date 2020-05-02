Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 720,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,672,000 after buying an additional 329,225 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,862,000. Prudent Investors Network purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,881,000. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,021,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,687.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 100,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,673,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,526. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $114.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49.

