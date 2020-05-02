Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 714,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,963. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.