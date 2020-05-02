Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 2,741 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 260,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,442 shares during the period.

CSB stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. 8,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,138. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $47.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

