Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 222,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,754. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

