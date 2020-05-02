Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,355,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 92,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 76,024 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 622,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 357,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

EWX traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $35.38. 163,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,195. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.