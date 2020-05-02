Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 390,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,799. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.