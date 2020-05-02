Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $717,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 21,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $844.57.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,895 shares of company stock worth $389,275,657. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $874.92. The stock had a trading volume of 434,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,649. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $708.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.75. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

