Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,588. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.