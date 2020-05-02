Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 245,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,884,863 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18.

