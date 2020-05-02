Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 120,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.14. 4,454,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,113,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.