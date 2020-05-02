Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $80.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $701.32. 32,279,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,417,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $588.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.80. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. ValuEngine downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

