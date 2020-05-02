Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $361,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $5,645,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $2,071,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,438. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock worth $15,425,748. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.63.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

