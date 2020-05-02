Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 31,580 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,765. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.69 and a twelve month high of $109.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

