Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 8,580 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.