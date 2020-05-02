Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $472,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.33. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $107.20 and a 12 month high of $168.31.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

