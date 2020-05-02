Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 19,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 106,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, reaching $120.90. 2,439,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,071. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $128.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.