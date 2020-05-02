Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $618,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $88.56. 1,324,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

