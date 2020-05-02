Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.90.

CVX stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,249,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,268,495. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

