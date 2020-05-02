Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 134.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,015,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $658,728,000 after acquiring an additional 363,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $574,859,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.23. 4,589,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,394. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.59. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

