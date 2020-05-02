Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VDC stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.19. 212,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.59. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

