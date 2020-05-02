Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.88.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.25. 3,681,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

