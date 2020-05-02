Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,298,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.89.

L3Harris stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,322. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average of $201.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

