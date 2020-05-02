Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,075 Shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,001,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 187,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 74,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYMB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 490,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,639. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $61.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70.

