Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 355 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,534,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,451. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00.

