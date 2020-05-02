Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 440 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.60. 2,926,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average of $160.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

