Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after buying an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.46. 3,811,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

