Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 169.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,168,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,334,060. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

