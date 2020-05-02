Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $136.78. 1,454,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,199. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $5,387,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

