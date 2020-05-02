Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $37.64. 21,504,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,749,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

