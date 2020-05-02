Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,664,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 6,553,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,269,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

