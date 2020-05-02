Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $73.28. 4,782,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,453. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

