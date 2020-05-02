Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 12,163 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 318,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.96. 5,846,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

