Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 196,013 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 704,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

