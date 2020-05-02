Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 198 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 811,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,876,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. 6,979,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.