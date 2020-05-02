Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,657 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $557,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 143,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 331,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,782 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

