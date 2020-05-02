Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 317 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,062. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

