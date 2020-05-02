Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 838,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after purchasing an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,054,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,652,000 after purchasing an additional 421,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in American Electric Power by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 248,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.