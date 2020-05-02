Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.14. 4,454,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

