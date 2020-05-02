Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

MRK traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,834. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

